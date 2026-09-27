Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Arozarena has collected five steals over his last 14 games. He's had plenty of chances to run lately, hitting .364 (20-for-55) in that span. The outfielder is up to 26-for-34 on steal attempts this season while batting .281 with an .863 OPS, 26 home runs, 77 RBI, 32 doubles and two triples over 153 contests. Arozarena also leads the American League with 112 runs scored, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong (119) in the majors.