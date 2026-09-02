Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer during Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox.

Jedixson Paez made his major-league debut Tuesday, but the Mariners jumped on the Red Sox's 22-year-old right-hander with five runs in the second inning, three of which came off the bat of Arozarena on a homer over the Green Monster. Arozarena has gone 5-for-10 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored through the first two games of the series against Boston. For the season, he has an .837 OPS with 20 steals, 22 home runs and 65 RBI over 566 plate appearances.