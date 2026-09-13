Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 19-1 win over the Athletics.

Arozarena ended a nine-game power drought with the second-inning blast. The outfielder had just two doubles and two RBI during that stretch. Arozarena is now batting .273 with an .835 OPS, 23 homers, 71 RBI, 97 runs scored, 29 doubles, one triple and 22 stolen bases over 141 contests this year. While his rate stats are among his best in a full season in his career, the outfielder's counting stats are mostly level or a little below where he's been in recent years.