Arozarena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.
Arozarena has a .652 OPS through 37 plate appearances and will head to the bench Sunday for the first time this season. Richie Palacios will start in left field and bat fifth in the series finale at Colorado.
