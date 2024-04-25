Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Tigers.

Arozarena went deep in his first plate appearance of the game, snapping a 19-start homeless drought. He struck out in his remaining three at-bats and has now punched out three times in three of his last five contests. Arozarena has gotten off to a poor start to the season, highlighted by a .158 average and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate.