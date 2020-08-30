The Rays reinstated Arozarena from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Marlins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Arozarena has been fully recovered from COVID-19 for a while, as he's spent most of the month taking part in workouts at the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte. With the Rays dealing designated hitter Jose Martinez to the Cubs earlier Sunday, the team will now have a spot open for Arozarena on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster. Arozarena has the ability to play all three outfield spots, but he may have to settle for short-side platoon work initially. All three of the Rays' primary starters in the outfield -- Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Lowe -- are left-handed hitters.