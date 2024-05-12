Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's victory over the Yankees.

Arozarena made a baserunning blunder following a walk in the first inning when he overslid the second base bag while trying to advance on a flyout. He immediately made up for it in his next plate appearance with an opposite-field, three-run homer. Arozarena later doubled in another run and scored again to cap off a big night. While Arozarena has still been striking out too much this month (30.8 percent), he now has four home runs in his first nine May contests.