Arozarena is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena will get a break after starting the last four games for Tampa Bay, going 2-for-12 with one RBI in that stretch. The 29-year-old outfielder will cede left-field duties to Jonny DeLuca, who will bat fifth while Jose Siri and Richie Palacios round out Tampa Bay's outfield.