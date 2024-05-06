Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base Sunday against the Mets.

Arozarena took Edwin Diaz yard in the ninth inning to tie the game, tallying his fifth home run of the season and second in his last three starts. He also swiped his fifth base of the year and has yet to be caught. It's been an ugly start to the season for Arozarena, and even with this burst of power, he has failed to record multiple hits in a game since March 30. The slow start has been the result of some bad luck -- he has a .165 BABIP -- but he's also struck out at an elevated 29.8 percent clip across 141 plate appearances.