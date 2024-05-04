Arozarena went 1-for-2 with three walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Mets.

The 29-year-old outfielder has had a brutal start to 2024 that includes what would be a career-high 29.1 percent strikeout rate and a career-low .455 OPS, but Arozarena came through with a solid performance in a wild win. His fourth-inning long ball off Dedniel Nunez was his fourth homer in 32 games to go along with four steals, and Arozarena has contributed a respectable 14 runs and 15 RBI despite his woeful .145/.242/.265 slash line.