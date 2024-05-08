Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The 29-year-old outfielder went yard for the third time in the last five games, and while he has only four hits over that stretch, all four have gone for extra bases. Arozarena still isn't quite locked in at the plate -- he hasn't put together a multi-hit performance since March 30 -- but he appears close to breaking out. A hot streak is long overdue, as he sports a .152/.253/.311 slash line through 36 contests with six homers, six steals, 13 RBI and 16 runs.