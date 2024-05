Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a walk Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Arozarena had a surge in power for the first two weeks of May, but he has struggled for the last week. In his last seven games, he has hit just .172 with a 29 percent strikeout to go along with three runs scored and no RBI. Arozarena's eight home runs and seven stolen bases for the season are salvaging his production, but that's paired with a .162 average and .262 wOBA.