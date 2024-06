Arozarena was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena was penciled in to start in left field and bat fifth Tuesday but will instead hit the bench after eight straight starts. The 29-year-old is presumably dealing with an injury, though an announcement has yet to be made. Jonny DeLuca is taking over in left field for Tampa Bay.