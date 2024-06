Arozarena went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday against the Orioles.

Arozarena delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning and recorded his second multi-hit game in his last three starts. He's hit well across seven games in June, going 8-for-22 with an RBI and three runs scored. Arozarena still has a disappointing .614 OPS across 260 plate appearances, though he has still managed eight home runs and seven stolen bases across 63 games.