Arozarena (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena will remain on the bench for the second day in a row while he manages a tight right hamstring. Given that the Rays felt comfortable enough using Arozarena as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's 5-2 win, he's seemingly on track to avoid a stint on the injured list. Arozarena's absence from the lineup Wednesday will enable the Rays to give Yandy Diaz a day out of the field and deploy him at designated hitter.