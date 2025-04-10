Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, two walks and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Houston.

Before drawing a bases-loaded walk to win it for the Mariners in the ninth frame, Arozarena hammered a grand slam in the eighth inning to get Seattle into the scoring column and make it a one-run game. The slugging left fielder certainly isn't hitting for average in the early going, as he's gone 9-for-47 (.191), but Arozarena has still made an impact at the dish with three big flies, four doubles, nine RBI and 10 walks over 13 appearances.