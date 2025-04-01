Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk in Monday's 9-6 win loss to the Tigers.

Arozarena took Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe deep for a solo blast in the second inning. While the 30-year-old outfielder has just three hits in 16 at-bats so far this year, each has gone for extra bases to go along with his four walks, which is good for a .975 OPS despite a .188 batting average.