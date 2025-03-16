Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against San Diego and is now batting .297 (11-for-37) with three RBI and two stolen bases this spring.

It's been a steady spring for Arozarena, who took Padres right-hander Michael King deep in the fourth inning Saturday for his first long ball during exhibition action. Through 13 Cactus League appearances, Arozarena has reached base safely in 10 outings. The 30-year-old outfielder is aiming for his fifth consecutive 20-homer, 20-steal campaign in 2025, so he should be a solid source of power and speed in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts.