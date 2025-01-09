The Mariners and Arozarena avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.3 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

This was Arozarena's third of four salary arbitration years. The veteran outfielder posted an underwhelming .219/.332/.388 batting line during the 2024 season but did register his fourth straight 20-20 campaign. He'll be the Mariners' left fielder and hit in the middle of their lineup in 2025.