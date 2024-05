Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Arozarena slugged his eighth home run of the season and fifth in his last 11 games. He's also stolen three bags in that span. While his counting stats have been trending positively, Arozarena has still struck out at a 31.5 percent clip in May, leading to a .205 batting average for the month.