Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Rays' Game 5 loss to the Astros on Thursday.

It was his second homer in as many days and sixth of October. Arozarena now has 20 hits in the playoffs, only four fewer than he had in his major-league career prior to the start of the postseason. If the Rays are able to close it out in Game 6, Arozarena will in all likelihood be named ALCS MVP.