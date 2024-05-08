Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that the Rays are "likely" to place Pepiot on the 15-day injured list after the right-hander took a 107.5 mile-per-hour line drive off his left leg in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll likely be replaced in the Tampa Bay rotation by Taj Bradley (pectoral), who is on track to return from the IL to start this weekend against the Yankees. Pepiot isn't dealing with any structural damage to his leg after both an X-ray and CT scan came back negative, so he could be ready to return from the IL in the minimum 15 days once any lingering pain and soreness subsides. Over his seven starts this season, Pepiot has gone 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 36.2 innings.