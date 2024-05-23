Pepiot allowed three runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Pepiot returned from a lower left leg contusion that sent him to the injured list. He was cruising through the first four innings, but he put three straight batters on base to begin the fifth. Richard Lovelady couldn't slow down the Boston offense, leaving Pepiot to settle for a no-decision. The 26-year-old right-hander threw just 37 of 66 pitches for strikes in his return from injury. Pepiot now has a 3.98 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB over 40.2 innings across eight starts. It's unclear if his limited workload came from a pitch count or just the natural flow of the game. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.