Pepiot (lower leg) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old righty landed on the shelf with a bruised lower left leg after his May 5 start versus the Mets, but he'll return Wednesday after being sidelined for the 15-day minimum. Any workload limitations for Pepiot will likely be minor given the brevity of his absence.