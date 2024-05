Pepiot (leg) threw 15 pitches off the mound Sunday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Pepiot landed on the 15-day IL after sustaining a lower left leg contusion after he was hit by a line drive against the Mets on May 1. He noted that he felt good after the throwing session Sunday, and he could return after the 15-day minimum barring any setback.