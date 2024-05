The Rays activated Pepiot (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pepiot will rejoin the Rays' rotation Wednesday against the Red Sox after missing the previous two weeks with a left lower leg contusion. The right-hander did not make a rehab start, so it's possible he will be relatively limited from a pitch count perspective versus Boston. Pepiot will bring a 3.68 ERA and nifty 41:11 K:BB over 36.2 innings into Wednesday's proceedings.