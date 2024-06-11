Pepiot (4-3) took the loss Monday against Baltimore, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

Pepiot struggled to contain an imposing Orioles lineup, allowing a career-high nine hits. However, it wasn't all bad for the Rays righty as he generated an impressive 16 whiffs en route to nine strikeouts. Following this four-run appearance, Pepiot has thrown a 4.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB over 58.1 innings this season. The 26-year-old faces another difficult test in his next start, scheduled to be at Atlanta this weekend.