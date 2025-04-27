Pepiot (2-3) earned the win Saturday against the Padres after giving up one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Pepiot delivered a second straight quality start Saturday and broke a streak of three consecutive outings with multiple homers allowed. He needed just 75 pitches to record 18 outs, but manager Kevin Cash elected to go to the bullpen after San Diego broke the shutout bid with a run on two hits in the sixth inning. Pepiot will carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 34 innings into his next turn through the rotation, which lines up for next weekend on the road against the Yankees.