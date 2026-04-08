Pepiot (hip) threw another bullpen session Tuesday, per MLB.com.

It was Pepiot's second session amid his recovery from right hip inflammation. The next step entails the right-hander progressing to facing hitters in live batting practice, which is then likely to be followed by a minor-league rehab assignment. Given the nature of his injury, Pepiot may only require a brief stint in the minors before being deemed ready to make his season debut for the Rays. Meanwhile, Joe Boyle looks likely to make at least two more starts for Tampa Bay.