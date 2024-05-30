Pepiot allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday.

Pepiot appeared on his way to a quality start after giving up one run through five frames, but he was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing two batters to reach base, and one came around to score after his departure. Still, this was a positive step forward in the right-hander's second game back following a stint on the injured list. Pepiot gave up three runs over just four frames while walking four batters in his return from the IL last Wednesday.