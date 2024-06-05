Pepiot (4-2) earned the win over the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out eight.

Pepiot got off to an ugly start Tuesday, allowing three runs in the opening frame. However, he'd proceed to blank Miami over his final five frames while allowing just one additional hit while the Rays rallied for a 9-5 victory. The 26-year-old Pepiot now has 15 strikeouts over his last two starts (11.2 innings). His ERA sits at 3.96 on the season with a 0.96 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB across 10 outings (52.1 innings). Pepiot is currently in line for a home matchup with Baltimore early next week in his next start.