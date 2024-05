Pepiot (leg) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is likely to throw a simulated game in the near future, MLB.com reports.

The exact next steps for Pepiot are unclear, but he is on the road with the team and is still aiming to return after a minimum term on the injured list. If he can reach that goal, he'd line up to start at some point during the Rays' homestand against the Red Sox and Royals.