Yarbrough will throw most of the innings in Monday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diego Castillo will start the game before ceding to Yarbrough after an innings or two. Yarbrough has allowed seven runs in 9.2 innings over his last three appearances but has a respectable 3.38 ERA in 139.1 innings on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories