Yarbrough could be deployed as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game against the Nationals or work as a multi-inning option as part of a bullpen day, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

In an effort to keep rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto on his normal schedule of five days' rest between starts, the Dodgers look to set to run with a six-man rotation this week. Since Walker Buehler (elbow) won't be ready to return from the 15-day injured list until next week and after Bobby Miller (shoulder) landed on the shelf over the weekend, the Dodgers will add two new pitchers to the rotation Tuesday and Wednesday. Yarbrough, last pitched Friday, but he covered just one inning in relief and should be capable of covering four or five frames Tuesday, if needed. The Dodgers are also planning to call up Kyle Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to add some extra length out of the bullpen, so both Yarbrough and Hurt could be called upon to cover multiple innings if Los Angeles elects to use another reliever to open the game.