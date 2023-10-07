Yarbrough isn't listed on the Dodgers' roster for the NLDS, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Yarbrough turned in an ugly performance in his season finale, surrendering nine runs in four innings while striking out just two batters en route to a loss Sept. 28 against Colorado. As a result, he'll be passed up for the postseason roster while Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove both earn spots.