Yarbrough (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday night against the Nationals, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three over five innings.

Yarbrough was deployed as a bulk reliver and entered to begin the third after Kyle hurt tossed two scoreless frames. Things started off a little rocky after he surrendered a two-run homer to Jesse Winker in his first inning, but the southpaw was able to settle in moving forward, retiring 14 straight batters and cruising through the seventh inning. Five of Yarbrough's six appearances this season have lasted more than three outs, and he's been effective in a long relief role, posting a 3.20 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in 19.2 innings.