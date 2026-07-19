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Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Operating as opener in Game 2

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yarbrough will operate as the Yankees' opening pitcher for the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Yarbrough, a southpaw, will face at least two left-handed batters in Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, while three of the top five batters in the Dodgers' lineup are left-handed. After Yarbrough's night comes to an end, Elmer Rodriguez figures to follow out of the bullpen. Yarbrough has posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 9.2 frames in his last eight appearances, and he hasn't exceeded two innings in an appearance since June 16.

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