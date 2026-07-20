Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Logs 2.2 scoreless frames

Yarbrough did not factor into the decision in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing two hits and no walks over 2.2 scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He struck out one.

The southpaw started Sunday night's bullpen game and did his job well, holding the Dodgers scoreless before giving way to Paul Blackburn with two outs in the third inning. Yarbrough entered Sunday with a 5.27 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across his previous 10 appearances spanning 13.2 innings. On the year, the 34-year-old owns a 2-0 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 28:16 K:BB and two saves across 39.2 innings while operating primarily as a middle reliever.