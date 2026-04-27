Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Blanks in appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yarbrough pitched a perfect inning while striking out two batters in a 7-4 loss to Houston on Sunday.
Yarbrough entered the game in the eighth inning, striking out both Christian Walker and Cam Smith en route to a scoreless inning. Prior to the series against Houston, the 34-year-old had struggled in his previous two appearances, allowing a combined five earned runs over 3.1 innings pitched. The left-hander has not seen much volume, only appearing in seven games through the first month of the season for New York.
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