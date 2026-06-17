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Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Collects another three-inning save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yarbrough earned the save Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing one hit while striking out three over three scoreless innings

Yarbrough entered in the seventh inning after Gerrit Cole delivered six innings of two-run ball and handed him a comfortable nine-run lead. The veteran left-hander made quick work of Chicago's lineup, tossing 24 of his 36 pitches for strikes across three scoreless frames. The save was his second of the season, and both have come via three-inning outings. Yarbrough owns a 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings. Given his role as a middle-reliever, he shouldn't see many more save opportunities for New York.

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