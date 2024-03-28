Yarbrough picked up the save in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals, allowing just one hit while logging one strikeout over three scoreless innings.

After Tyler Glasnow held St. Louis to one run in the first six innings, Yarbrough held the Redbirds to a lone single over three efficient innings as he earned an unexpected Opening Day save. The 32-year-old left-hander isn't likely to see many save chances going forward in Los Angeles, as he's slated for a long-relief role. Yarbrough went 8-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 67:14 K:BB across 89.2 innings last season between the Dodgers and Rays.