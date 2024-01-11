The Dodgers and Yarbrough avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Yarbrough had been in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander held a 4.52 ERA and 67:14 K:BB over 89.2 frames for the Royals and Dodgers in 2023.