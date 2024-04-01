Yarbrough is expected to serve as the bulk reliever Tuesday against the Giants, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers will elect to give the starting rotation an extra day off early in the season, and Yarbrough will be relied on to eat up innings as part of a bullpen game. The club has yet to announce who will open the contest. Yarbrough is off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign, surrendering one unearned run over 4.2 frames while fanning two and walking two.