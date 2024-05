Baz (elbow/oblique) will start his second rehab outing with Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz made his first rehab appearance Saturday and threw 39 pitches. He hasn't started in a big-league game since July 10, 2022, so the Rays will likely be cautious regarding the pace of his buildup. That makes a return in late May realistic.