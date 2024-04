Baz (elbow/oblique) will soon throw two innings in an extended spring training game, Evan Closky of WTSP in Tampa reports.

Baz's recovery from Tommy John surgery had to be slowed during spring training because of a pair of oblique injuries. The Rays have not shifted Baz to the 60-day injured list to this point, but it would still be a surprise if he's ready to pitch for them before late May. A timetable for his return remains up in the air.