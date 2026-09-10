Baz (6-15) was credited with the win against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Baz was looking to build off his last outing against the Red Sox on Friday, when he allowed just one run across 6.1 frames while taking the loss. He didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, putting the Orioles in an early deficit by yielding a two-run homer to Chase DeLauter in the first inning. However, his Orioles teammates had his back by scoring eight runs in the third inning, which was enough for Baz to come away with the win despite giving up another three runs in the sixth. The five runs he allowed tied a season high he set four times prior to Wednesday's contest, and he sits at a 4.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 150:58 K:BB over 169 innings. Baz is lined up to face the Mets on the road next week.