Baz did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Baz was jumped on early, surrendering three runs in the first frame, but he settled in and churned out a quality start. The right-hander was removed from his previous start Tuesday versus the Mets after being struck in the elbow by a comebacker, but making his turn in the rotation and operating with a normal workload suggests it's a non-issue. With an overall 6-15 record, 4.11 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 154:63 K:BB across 179.2 innings (31 starts), Baz is lined up to toe the slab Sunday against the Yankees to close the regular season.