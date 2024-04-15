Baz (oblique/elbow) is throwing two-inning live batting practice sessions and "feels good," according to manager Kevin Cash, MLB.com reports.

Baz has dealt with two minor oblique setbacks during his comeback from Tommy John surgery, with the first coming when he picked up a weight in the weight room in early March. Baz is throwing and continuing to check boxes in his return, but he has never thrown 100 innings in a season and still hasn't begun a rehab assignment, so fantasy managers should be cautious in their optimism.