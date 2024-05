Baz (elbow/oblique) gave up three earned runs on three hits and one walk in three innings Saturday during his first rehab start for Triple-A Durham. He failed to record a strikeout and built up to 39 pitches.

He gave up a two-run home run on a changeup to Forrest Wall, which accounted for the brunt of the damage. Baz averaged 95 mph on his fastball, per Thomas Nestco of TJ Stats, and he will probably need to make several more rehab starts before rejoining the big-league rotation.