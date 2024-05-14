Baz (elbow/oblique) worked 1.2 innings and struck out one while allowing three earned runs on one hit and five walks Friday in his second rehab start with Triple-A Durham.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Baz's control has been spotty in his first two rehab starts in his first game action since July 2022 following a prolonged recovery from Tommy John surgery and two minor setbacks with his oblique. After working three innings and spotting 22 of his 39 pitches for strikes in his start with Durham on May 4, Baz found the strike zone on just 29 of his 59 pitches Friday and also hit a batter in addition to issuing five free passes. The fact that Baz was able to increase his pitch count was a positive takeaway, but he'll still need to improve his efficiency as he continues his buildup process in the minors. Baz will presumably need at least two more rehab starts before he returns from the 15-day injured list and makes his 2024 debut with the Rays.